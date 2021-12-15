Notification Settings

Adventurous teddies line up for zip wire

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Daredevil bears, dolls and other soft toys will be able to take part in an exhilarating zip wire adventure on December 27, with their owners looking on.

A teddy plunging down the wire at a previous event
A teddy plunging down the wire at a previous event

The bell-ringers of St Oswald's Parish Church in Oswestry say the teddy zip wire will return after a break last year.

Between 10.30am and 1pm visitors of all ages have the chance to climb to the top of the church tower before sending their cuddly toys down to the churchyard below on the special wire.

Organisers say it also give people a chance to see inside the bell tower and enjoy the views from the top.

While the event is free, donations will be put towards maintaining the church bells.

"Children must be accompanied by adults but adults do not have to be accompanied by children," a spokesman said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

