Adventurous teddies line up for zip wire

A teddy plunging down the wire at a previous event

The bell-ringers of St Oswald's Parish Church in Oswestry say the teddy zip wire will return after a break last year.

Between 10.30am and 1pm visitors of all ages have the chance to climb to the top of the church tower before sending their cuddly toys down to the churchyard below on the special wire.

Organisers say it also give people a chance to see inside the bell tower and enjoy the views from the top.

While the event is free, donations will be put towards maintaining the church bells.