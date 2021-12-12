Oswestrians get their skates on at Christmas ice rink

A synthetic ice rink was built on Festival Square on Saturday, and was available to use free of charge for the public from 11am to 4pm.
It was provided by the Oswestry Business Improvement District as a festive attraction to bring people of all ages into the town.
Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID said on Saturday: "The weather's always a challenge at this time of year, but lots of people have taken to the ice.
"It's all about doing something a bit different and attracting footfall into the town."
Oswestry sometimes has an ice rink at the Christmas lights switch on, but it didn't this year, so the BID decided to put it on this weekend.
"There have been lots of comments on social media since it was advertised so we knew there would be a lot of interest," added Adele.
"Lots of children have been enjoying themselves and people have been having a go at curling. There have been lots of happy faces. Hopefully people will go into town and look around the shops or go for a coffee. We've got some great independent shops in Oswestry. It's about attracting people to the town so hopefully they visit the town centre while they are here."