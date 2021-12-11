Enter Christmas with optimism says Mayor

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones and Mayoress Ruth Jones

Councillor Mark Jones said it was important for people to take time out of their busy lives to spend time with those they cared about and value what they had.

In his Christmas message he said: "It has been a challenging year for many in Oswestry but, despite the undoubted effect that Covid has had, we, you, the people of Oswestry prevail.

"The Town does not always get the credit it deserves, we fly under the radar and we get on with it.

"As we head into the Christmas period it is important that we do so with optimism, taking the time out of our busy lives to spend time with those we care about, to remember those who we have lost and value what we have. Celebrate, have fun, be welcoming and be hopeful."

Councillor Jones said he wanted to thank everyone for the kindness and hospitality that he had been shown as he fulfilled his Mayoral duties.

"Being Mayor of this wonderful town, and representing it, is a huge honour for me and both a privilege and a humbling experience.