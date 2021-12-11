Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Enter Christmas with optimism says Mayor

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry's Mayor has urged people in the town to head into the Christmas period with optimism.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones and Mayoress Ruth Jones
Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones and Mayoress Ruth Jones

Councillor Mark Jones said it was important for people to take time out of their busy lives to spend time with those they cared about and value what they had.

In his Christmas message he said: "It has been a challenging year for many in Oswestry but, despite the undoubted effect that Covid has had, we, you, the people of Oswestry prevail.

"The Town does not always get the credit it deserves, we fly under the radar and we get on with it.

"As we head into the Christmas period it is important that we do so with optimism, taking the time out of our busy lives to spend time with those we care about, to remember those who we have lost and value what we have. Celebrate, have fun, be welcoming and be hopeful."

Councillor Jones said he wanted to thank everyone for the kindness and hospitality that he had been shown as he fulfilled his Mayoral duties.

"Being Mayor of this wonderful town, and representing it, is a huge honour for me and both a privilege and a humbling experience.

"I have the upmost respect for those of you who give their time, energy and money to help others less fortunate than themselves. You offer friendship, companionship and communication to those who need it the most – especially to those who are lonely."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News