Theatre group postpones production after positive Covid test

The Oswestry Theatre Group was due to hold its production of the comedy, Wild Goose Chase, for six nights from December 6.

But it has had to postpone the production after a cast member tested positive for Covid-19.

On its website the group, based at the Attfield Theatre at the town's Guildhall, said: "Our Christmas offering 'Wild Goose Chase' has regrettably had to be postponed due to one of the cast contracting Covid-19.

"This hilarious farce by Derek Benfield will now run from January 17-22.

"Seats already booked will be transferred to the corresponding day in January. Please contact the Box Office if you wish to change them. Other tickets can be purchased online as normal."

"Many thanks for your patience and understanding during these challenging times."