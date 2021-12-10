Notification Settings

Theatre group postpones production after positive Covid test

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The Attfield Theatre has had to cancel its latest production after a Covid case among the cast.

The Oswestry Theatre Group was due to hold its production of the comedy, Wild Goose Chase, for six nights from December 6.

But it has had to postpone the production after a cast member tested positive for Covid-19.

On its website the group, based at the Attfield Theatre at the town's Guildhall, said: "Our Christmas offering 'Wild Goose Chase' has regrettably had to be postponed due to one of the cast contracting Covid-19.

"This hilarious farce by Derek Benfield will now run from January 17-22.

"Seats already booked will be transferred to the corresponding day in January. Please contact the Box Office if you wish to change them. Other tickets can be purchased online as normal."

"Many thanks for your patience and understanding during these challenging times."

The Box Office is available online, ticketsource.co.uk/attfield.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

