Busy festive week for town mayor

Councillor Mark Jones with his Santa Run medal

Councillor Mark Jones said he had been involved in a host of events recently all of which bring people to the town.

"I had another busy and enjoyable week of mayoral engagements with a visit to Oswestry Livestock Market and their Christmas Fatstock Auction," he said.

"The market is easily forgotten about but is an important part of the town's heritage and economic vitality. The market facilities are some of the best in the country and this is an opportunity to increase its profile and throughput."

Oswestry Music Live gave the mayor another first in his year.

"I dressed up as an Elf to help out at Santa's Grotto run by the Town Council and the Rotary Club to raise money for the Mayors Charities MND and Oswestry Talking Newspaper. It was a joy to see the children’s faces and their Christmas excitement.

"The town was buzzing and it was nice to see so many teenagers enjoying themselves at the fair. The music was great - I listened with my family to the talented Kizzy-Mae Rowbotham and I enjoyed some food in the market.

"I also visited the new bar Twisted Taste on Leg St. It’s great seeing new businesses starting up in the town."

Councillor Jones said the mammoth weekend for Oswestry included Saturday's Christmas Parade.

"I had the opportunity to thank Gary Penton of Pentons Haulage for supplying lorries and the trailers from Fords at Wem and ended up marching up the street with the Porthywaen Band and waving at the huge crowds.

"It was an early start on Sunday for the Santa Run organised by Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sports and his team with a minute's applause for local sportsman and personality Dave Vart - who recently passed away.