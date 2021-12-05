Hundreds of Santas take to the streets for fun run

Santa runners getting ready to set off from the start line

Oswestry hosted the festive-5k on this morning with a total of 350 people decked out as Father Christmas, making for a spectacular and unusual sight.

Although there were plenty of laughs from the bearded participants, the run was also helping support a serious and worthwhile cause, with organisers Adrenaline Events, partnering with the county's cancer charity, Lingen Davies.

There was also a poignant moment as the runners prepared to set off, with a minute's applause on the start-line for Oswestry Cricket Club Stalwart Dave Vart, who died last month.

Race organiser, Alan Lewis of Adenaline Events, said they had been delighted to put the run on, with people eager to get back out and take part in community events.

He said: "It has been great, you can see all the volunteers, they make the job so much easier, the St John Ambulance are really good and our charity partner Lingen Davies have been very helpful. It has been a proper group effort.

"I think people are genuinely happy to be returning to these events and happy to back out and seeing some old friends. We see a lot of people who don't see other runners until the next event so when that was taken away they really missed it."

Steve Jebb from Nescliffe was one of the many Santas on the start line and the 44 year old said that while normally a cyclist and not a runner, he was more than happy to take part for a worthy charity.

He said: "It's great seeing everyone out and enjoying it and above all it's for a great cause."

Amy Evans and Sam Mallett from Pontrobert and Pen y Garnedd were running the route together, and while both have taken part in some major races before, they said they were just pleased to be taking part in a fun community event.

Sam, 34, said: "This is my first Santa Run. My last race was the Alton Towers half so this is a bit different but it's a really nice community event and it is supporting a good cause."

Mother and daughter Lisa and Ellie Challoner from Morda were joined by friend Jill Myles as trio tackled the town-centre route.

Lisa, 48, said: "It is fun and it is for a good charity, Lingen Davies."

Jill, 53, said that it wasn't her first Santa Run but that her last had seen her don a slightly different festive-themed costume.