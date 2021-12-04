Political heavyweights marking Small Business Saturday in Oswestry

Ed Davey, left, Helen Morgan and Simon Curtis

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling up, not one but two shadow ministers and the leader of the Liberal Democrats were in the market town on Saturday to put forward their party's support for businesses.

It followed the Prime Minister's visit on Friday.

Michael Gove MP, said the government-funded High Streets Heritage Action Zone had given Oswestry £700,000 to investment in it's historic town centre and local businesses.

He visited the historic Black Gate building, which secured a grant to become the Niche Patisserie Bakery and Café run by former Bake Off semi-finalist Adam Cleal.

He said: "The government has introduced a range of measures to help local businesses and high streets, including Covid grants, lower business rates and targeted support like the Heritage Action Zone funding scheme. So I was thrilled to see that support paying off for local businesses and high streets in North Shropshire."

Tory candidate, Neil Shastri-Hurst, said: "‘Government investment is making a big difference to North Shropshire, not just with the Heritage Action Zone but also with the new Mile End roundabout and the extra police officers on our streets."

The opposition parties said the government had forgotten small businesses.

Labour's newly appointed Shadow Minister for Business and International Trade, Bill Esterson MP, and Shadow Transport Minister, Tan Dhesi MP, toured the market.

Mr Esterson said: "Oswestry seems to be thriving with a wealth of small, independent shops and wonderful local produce. However many small businesses across Britain including north Shropshire, struggle because of business rates.

"Labour would freeze business rates which would save businesses £4,000 a year. This taxation is unfair on small businesses."

Ben Wood the Labour candidate said that talking to businesses they told him the tax was unfair. He said better public transport links would also help small businesses, bring people into North Shropshire towns to shop.

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat Leader, was making his fourth visit to North Shropshire since the start of the by-election campaign.

He said: "Business rates are an old fashioned and unfair tax. While huge companies get away without paying their fair share, the burden falls on the small businesses. It is an unfair playing field and an analogue tax in a digital age."

This was echoed by Simon Curtis, chair of the party's business and entrepreneur network, who joined Ed Davey in the town.