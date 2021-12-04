Festive feast of events in Oswestry

Ellesmere Primary School one of the winners in the parade

And the thousands who turned out in the town said it was wonderful to be able to enjoy the events again after their postponment last year.

The fun got underway on Friday evening with Oswestry Christmas Live taking over the town centre.

From fairground rides in the streets to fireworks the event, organised by Oswestry Town Council, was attended by people of all ages. There was musical entertainment on a specially build stage outside the Guildhall, market and charity stalls and late night shopping for people to do their Christmas shopping.

On Saturday the town was again crowded with spectators for the Borderland Rotary Club's annual Christmas parade.

The streets were several deep with the crowds happy to be out, watching the floats wind their way through the streets.

From vintage tractors and lorries to fancy dress floats on articulated lorries, the parade was led by the town's fire engine and the Porthywaen Silver Band.

Schools, youth organisations and local businesses were among those who put floats in the procession with one of the winners Ellesmere Primary School and it's Swan Lake themed float.

Watching the winter carnival were friends Tom Southerton with daughter, nine year old Devon, and James Birch with two-year-old Coben.

They cheered as Coben's mum, Sophie and sisters Daisy, Nia and Libby went past on the Back to the 90s float.

"It's brilliant to see people out enjoying themselves," Tom said.

"Everyone is in the Christmas spirit and it's great to see."

Rebecca Evans was watching the parade with her mother, Eleanor Knight and friend Kath Mills.

"This weekend really kicks off Christmas for Oswestry," she said.

"The parade gets bigger and bigger each year and brings such a wonderful atmosphere to the town."

Kath moved to Oswestry from Kent two years ago and said she was amazed at the size of the parade.

"We used to have a summer carnival there but nothing like this. It is wonderful. There is such a community spirit in the town, I feel more at home here than ever I have before."