Rotary Club donates to food bank

Liz Jermy, left and Anna Pugh

The money will be used to give meat vouchers to people in near this winter.

Presenting the money to Liz Jermy, Manager of Oswestry Food Bank. Anna Pugh, President of Oswestry Cambrian Rotary said, “I am delighted that our Rotary is able to assist the Food Bank.

"I was amazed to hear that it is currently providing support to over 8,000 people in Oswestry and the surrounding area.”

Liz explained that the donation will be used to provide 50 meat vouchers from a local butcher and distributed to local families and others in need.

"With Christmas rapidly approaching and the difficulties so many people are in, more and more reliance is being placed on Food Banks including those in employment," Anna said.

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary is urging shoppers to give a thought to buying an extra tin of something or packet of dried goods and drop it into the trolleys or boxes near the door of their local supermarket for the Food Bank

More members are always welcome to Oswestry Cambrian Rotary, described as a club of action.

"We normally meet face-to-face at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm. Alternatively, you can join our meeting from anywhere via our Zoom account connection."