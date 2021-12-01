Cheers, Olly returns home to set up new business

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/11/2021 - Olly Morgan from Oswestry has recently set up his new craft beer venture called "Brewser". SA has info..

His research led to the launch of Brewser, a subscription service partnering with breweries across the UK to offer their products to customers.

The business was only launched last month and Olly, from Llanfyllin, already has 80 craft breweries on board with more joining in the new year.

He said he had always been involve din the world of beer.

"I spend 10 years working for a local brewery but then went to Canada to travel and manage a craft beer bar and music venue.

"But because of Covid I had to return to Britain. I spent a while trying with friends to set up our our own brewery. But the large capital investment needed was too much of a risk so I began researching other businesses in the industry, which led to the launch of Brewser," he said.

"We wanted to create a level playing field for all our parter breweries and give customers the chance to explore the world of craft beer."

Brewser is partnered with the Eden Reforestation Project which means a trees is planted for every box of beer sold.

"To date we have already planted 4,788 trees."

Olly is also building up a social media following for Brewser, talking about the different breweries involved.

"It is a great way to discover new and exciting breweries and get to know more about the ones you already love."