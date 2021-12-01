Bringing the apres-ski to Shropshire

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/11/2021 - The Sweeney House Hotel in Oswestry have turned their summer chalets into Ski Chalets for customers to use during the winter months. In Picture L>R: Head Chef Thomas Roberts and Hotel Owner Sean Evans..

For those hankering for some apres-ski, a hotel and restaurant near Oswestry has created mini alpine chalets for their customers.

The Sweeney has transformed its popular summer beach huts beyond recognition into cosy ski chalets.

They have new windows, warm blankets and customers can even ask for hot water bottles to add to the atmosphere.

Sean Evans from The Sweeney said they mini chalets had also been decorates with superb artwork from the talented Doodledeb.

"They are perfect if you are missing the slopes this year," he said.

To add to the alpine theme, chef, Thomas Roberts, has cooked up a menu to include the Swiss raclette - melted cheese - speciality a favourite with skiers.