Bringing the apres-ski to Shropshire

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

You may have decided not to fly to the slopes this winter and are missing not only the skiing but also the social life.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/11/2021 - The Sweeney House Hotel in Oswestry have turned their summer chalets into Ski Chalets for customers to use during the winter months. In Picture L>R: Head Chef Thomas Roberts and Hotel Owner Sean Evans..
For those hankering for some apres-ski, a hotel and restaurant near Oswestry has created mini alpine chalets for their customers.

The Sweeney has transformed its popular summer beach huts beyond recognition into cosy ski chalets.

They have new windows, warm blankets and customers can even ask for hot water bottles to add to the atmosphere.

Sean Evans from The Sweeney said they mini chalets had also been decorates with superb artwork from the talented Doodledeb.

"They are perfect if you are missing the slopes this year," he said.

To add to the alpine theme, chef, Thomas Roberts, has cooked up a menu to include the Swiss raclette - melted cheese - speciality a favourite with skiers.

Raclette dates back to medieval times when it was a favourite in the alps. Cow herders would carry cheese with them when moving the animals between the mountains and the lower pasture. in the evening the cheese would be softened by the campfire and scraped onto bread.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

