Festive fun for the whole weekend

Motorists are being warned that some town centre streets will be closed to traffic at various times throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Oswestry Christmas Live event on Friday evening is organised by Oswestry Town Council.

There will be amusement rides set up in the streets, festive stalls and late night shopping - including the indoor market.

There will also be a live music stage, Santa's Grotto and a major firework display to end the night.

Christmas Live is, organisers say, just the start of three days of fun for all ages.

Borderland Rotary Club's Christmas parade will wind its way through the town centre on Saturday with several streets closed between 10.45am and 12.30pm.

Jonathan Jones from Borderland Rotary, said: “We are so thrilled to be back and it’s great that we are able to keep up this long, as some might say, glorious tradition. We just hope that this year’s event will conjure up festive memories and bring a smile to every face”.

Sunday sees the five kilometre Santa Run set off at 9am with scores of competitors dressed as Father Christmas heading through the town, helping to raise funds for the Lingen Davies charity.

Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Events, said: "Entries are still open and we would love more Santas on the start line. Details of how to enter are available from adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk.

Oswestry Town clerk, Arren Roberts, said: "We offer a warm welcome to Oswestry with a jam packed weekend with lots to see and do.

"It's great to see Christmas Music Live and the Christmas Parade back and with the Shropshire Santa Run on Sunday we doubt that there is a town anywhere close by which has so much to offer.