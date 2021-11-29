North Shropshire by-election: Conservative candidate's pledge on transport

From left: Gobowen, Selattyn and Weston Rhyn Councillor Mark Jones, North Shropshire Conservative candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, and Chris Heaton-Harris MP - Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

As the campaigning to replace Owen Paterson continues ahead of the December 16 polling day, Conservative candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst has been outlining his aims.

He has also attracted the backing of party colleague and Government transport minister, Grant Shapps.

Dr Shastri-Hurst said his plan for transport in the constituency would involve campaigning to dual the A5 from Oswestry to Montford Bridge, backing proposals for the Pant-Llanymynech bypass, and lobbying for more Government funding to tackle potholes.

He added that he would also be pushing ministers for disabled and pushchair access at Whitchurch station, and putting pressure on to reopen the rail line between Gobowen and Oswestry.

He said: "Good transport is key to our quality of life and key to attracting new jobs and businesses. That’s why investing in infrastructure is one of my top priorities.

"As a Conservative MP, I’ll be able to work effectively with the Conservative Government to secure that investment and improve local services.

"I’m pleased that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has agreed to discuss my plans in more detail, and I look forward to working with him and getting things done for North Shropshire.

"Together we can fix potholes, open new roads, reopen local rail lines, improve access at Whitchurch station and put North Shropshire first."

Mr Shapps said he is "ready to work with Neil to get things done".

He said: "I’ve looked at Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst’s transport plan and, after speaking with the candidate, I’m impressed.

"This Government is committed to investing in transport networks across the country, but we need local leaders to make their case and bang the drum. Neil is already leading the way on this.

"As a result, I will visit Neil in North Shropshire and discuss his plan with him in more detail.