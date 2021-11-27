The Knife Angel is on the move again

The Knife Angel

Created and designed at The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, the national monument against violence and aggression is touring the country to take education and awareness of the devastating impact such crimes can have.

With the Knife Angel planned to be situated outside of the Town Hall in Carlisle city centre, it will be on display from 2 December until January 2022. Carlisle will be the 16th host location for the Knife Angel.

The Knife Angel has been created from over 100,000 knives collected from all 43 British Police Force Constabularies.

Clive Knowles from the Ironwork Centre said: "Details are yet to be confirmed for the event, but Carlisle police force plan to host their unveiling of the Knife Angel on 2 December 2021. It will also be organising intensive education workshops and activities throughout their hosting period.

The Knife Angel is currently located in outside Blackburn Cathedral, in Lancashire, throughout November.

After Carlisle, the next stop on the Knife Angel’s National tour will be Barrow, in Cumbria in January before it heads back to the region of a February stop in Wrexham.