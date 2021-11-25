White Ribbon day marked in Oswestry

Simon Cranmer, operations officer with Oswestry Town Council

White Ribbon Day is marked around the world is the largest global initiative to end male violence against women by calling on men to take action to make a difference.

Town Clerk, Arren Roberts said “The Council is pleased to have White Ribbon Accreditation, it supports White Ribbon Day and wants to get the message out that male violence against women must end. All men can make a difference by thinking of their own behaviour and being prepared to call out sexist and harassing behaviour when they see it.”

Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK, Anthea Sully, said: “We are really pleased that Oswestry Town Council is supporting out campaign. To wear a white ribbon is to pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. ”

Weather permitting the display was expected to be part of a market stall on Friday (26th) on the Bailey Head in the town. This will be supported by partners and aims to raise awareness of male violence against women and call on all men to take action so that violence against women is prevented before it starts.