Knife Angel to be in place in Wrexham in the New Year

The Knife Angel monument created in Oswestry has arrived in its 15th host city

Created at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry the sculpture is on a tour of the UK as part of an education campaign to curb knife crime and get weapons off the streets.

It will be in Wrexham Town Centre in February.

Councillor Terry Evans from Wrexham County Borough Council said the council has been trying to get the sculpture to the area or some time.

"At long last we have a date and are now working to draw up a plan of anti-knife crime engagement with the community to run throughout February.

"It will be tremendous to bring the knife angel to Wrexham where it will stand in Queens Square.

"Having seen in at the British Ironwork Centre I know just how powerful it is and I hope it will make people stop and think before going out armed with a knife or other weapon.

"Sadly we have had our problems with knife crime in the county borough over recent years."

He said the council would be working with the police, schools, colleges and the university to put together an education programme."

Clive Knowles, the chairman of the British Ironwork Centre said that it was great that the sculpture would be in the neighbouring county to Shropshire, where it was created.

He said that the Knife Angel would soon be travelling to Carlisle where it would be throughout December including over Christmas.

"Cumbria is then retaining it and the sculpture will travel to Barrow-in-Furness for January before coming southward to Wrexham for February.