Free parking and bus service for festive shoppers

Tanat Valley Coaches

The town council is once again making its Central Car Park, Horsemarket and Smithfield Street car parks free on Saturdays throughout December.

This year those living in the town will also be able to have free travel on the town centre bus service operated by Tanat Valley Coaches on those Saturdays.

The council says that it is great news for shoppers, businesses and visitors.

The scheme runs on December 4, 11 and 18 and covers the 400. 402, 403 and 404 town bus service.

Arren Roberts, Town Clerk said, “We are pleased to be able to offer the traditional free car parking this year and to also provide free bus travel on the town centre service operated by Tanat Valley Coaches.

"We are keen to encourage people to shop in Oswestry and spend their money locally. We are hopeful that the free bus travel will encourage local residents to hop on close to home and have an enjoyable day in town with everything that it has on offer. Promotional leaflets and the timetable will be available and we, and Tanat Valley will be promoting the initiative so watch out for posts on social media.”