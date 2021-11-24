Bonfire night sparks the opening of community fund again this year

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

The annual event is underwritten by Oswestry Town Council and the council's decision not to recover its costs of firework purchase means that all the money will go to the community.

Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club, which organised the event at Brogyntyn Park in the town, in conjunction with the council, praised the councillor's decision.

Spokesman, Jonathan Jones, said: "This year’s event was a big success with a record amount being raised. Thank you to everyone who came along. We’ve had lots of positive comments about the display and we hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did. I’d like to thank the Town Council for underwriting the event so that 100 per cent of the money collected can go to the local community.”

Town Clerk, Arren Roberts said “We encourage applications from local groups and organisations but will prioritise funding to those based in and delivering activity in the town of Oswestry itself. Each application will be considered on merit however our preference would be not to fund projects with ongoing staffing or administrative costs.”

He added “The event is a real team effort between the Town Council, the Rotary Club and the Community and was a great success.”

Application forms for grants are available from sandratrevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk and the closing date for return is January 28.

"Grants of up to £1,000 can be awarded but we expect most grants to be less than £500 to ensure that the widest possible benefit from the overall fund is achieved. Please note that we cannot make payments to individuals, your organisation/group must have a bank account and you must provide evidence of that bank account."