A5 closed between Shrewsbury and Oswestry after two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle smash has closed a busy county route this afternoon.

A Shottaton crossroads on the A5. Photo: Google
The crash happened shortly after 1pm on the A5 near the Shottaton crossroads, near Oswestry.

The road is currently closed, and there are long traffic tailbacks. Emergency services are on the scene, with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "RTC A5 near Shottaton. Road closed pleased use alternative route."

West Mercia Police Operations and Communications Centre also put out a notice on social media, saying: "RTC A5 West Felton - large tailbacks in both directions - avoid the area if you can."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said a call was received at 1.06pm to a two-vehicle crash. One fire appliance has been sent to assist in making the vehicles safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

