Drivers told to ignore Sat Navs after being sent into compound at roadworks roundabout

By David TooleyOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers have been advised to follow road signs rather than their Sat Navs after some reportedly ended up in the works compound at a major roundabout project in north Shropshire.

Shropshire Council is already carrying out a major project on the A5, creating a new roundabout at Mile End outside Oswestry.
Shropshire Council is in the process of creating a new roundabout to the north of the existing Mile End Roundabout as part of its plan to ease traffic flow on the A5 near Oswestry, and create access for a new ‘innovation park.'

But it seems some Sat Nav systems have been showing that the project is complete, resulting in it directing some drivers off at the wrong exit.

Shropshire Council tweeted today: "We have been made aware that some Sat Nav systems have updated to show the roundabout as complete already - and some people have been taken down the wrong exit.

"While, we are nearly there, we are not done just yet, so please follow the signs at the roundabout rather than your Sat Nav."

The council tweet adds: "Nobody wants to end up in the site compound.

"Nobody likes change and things take a little while to adjust to, so thanks to everyone for your patience as we complete the work at Mile End in Oswestry."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

