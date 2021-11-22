Santa selfie wlll help charities

The Santa selfie cut out on Festival Square

Oswestry Rotary Club will hold the switch on of the lights on its Christmas Tree of Light on Festival Square at 5pm on Friday (26). Oswestry Town Mayor Cllr Mark Jones, will perform the switch on and, accompanied by a choir and band from The Marches Academy, will launch the Club's 24th Christmas appeal for local charities.

Santa and his elf helper will also be there to meet and greet the crowds, have their photos taken and distribute some small gifts for the younger visitors.

Club President Dave Griggs said: "We invite supporters to donate to our Christmas appeal to support 5 worthwhile local charities; The Midlands Air Ambulance who provide a fantastic service that we all rely upon, Oswestry Young Carers, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies and the Marches group for the Riding for the Disabled.

"This year we are hoping that supporters will find it easier just to text their donation of £5 by texting TREEOFLIGHT to 70085 from their phone. Of course, supporters can also download and fill in a form from the Club website, rotarycluboswestry.co.uk as always, to donate and make a dedication for a special event.

The club asked members of Oswestry's Men In Sheds organisation if they could produce a photo cutout board of Santa bearing the details of how to make a text donation.

"They did a fantastic job," Mr Griggs said.