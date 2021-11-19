Roger's mobile Christmas tree takes to the streets

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Fundraiser Roger Whitting took his mobile Christmas tree out on the streets for the Oswestry festive lights switch-on.

Roger Whitting meets some fans at the Oswestry Christmas lights
Roger Whitting meets some fans at the Oswestry Christmas lights

Roger Whitting uses and electric wheelchair to help him get around and transforms it every Christmas to help the town's Rotarians raise funds.

Last year the wheelchair became a mini Santa Sleigh and this year Roger has turned himself and the wheelchair into a fully illuminated Christmas tree.

People enjoying the switch-on of the town's lights were thrilled to see the mobile tree making its way along Bailey tree and were happy to contribute to his Rotary club fundraising bucket.

"I like to bring a smile to people's faces," he said.

His festive fundraising follows two weeks of helping to sell poppies and collect funding for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

"We were in Morrison's in Oswestry and we had fantastic support from local people donating money," Roger said.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News