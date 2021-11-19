Roger's mobile Christmas tree takes to the streets

Roger Whitting meets some fans at the Oswestry Christmas lights

Roger Whitting uses and electric wheelchair to help him get around and transforms it every Christmas to help the town's Rotarians raise funds.

Last year the wheelchair became a mini Santa Sleigh and this year Roger has turned himself and the wheelchair into a fully illuminated Christmas tree.

People enjoying the switch-on of the town's lights were thrilled to see the mobile tree making its way along Bailey tree and were happy to contribute to his Rotary club fundraising bucket.

"I like to bring a smile to people's faces," he said.

His festive fundraising follows two weeks of helping to sell poppies and collect funding for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.