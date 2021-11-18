Oswestry's Knife Angel inspires weapon surrenders in Derbyshire

Donald Goudi, volunteer police support supervisor with the surrendered knives

The Knife Angel sculpture, created from over 100,000 confiscated and surrendered knives, was on display in Chesterfield throughout October 2021 as part of the National Youth Anti-Violence Education Programme.

As part of their hosting, knife banks supplied by The British Ironwork Centre were situated in Chesterfield for weapons to be surrendered.

Alongside the knife banks, Derbyshire police carried out a weapons amnesty and the result of these weapon collections have been given to The British Ironwork Centre.

Vince Parker, volunteer police support officer and cadet leader (right) and Donald Goudi, volunteer police support supervisor (left)

The British Ironwork Centre hope to design and create a Legacy Sculpture, using these surrendered weapons, which would be permanently on display in Chesterfield to carry on the Knife Angel’s message of anti-violence and anti aggression.

Derbyshire Police are also continuing the legacy of the Knife Angel by increasing their educational efforts with schools and youth groups, bringing about new initiatives which includes supporting the cadets in learning about knife crime and violent behavioural issues.

Teams in Chesterfield are collating information on their achievements whilst hosting the Knife Angel and will be submitting a report which will form a nationwide report to be sent to the Home Office.

The Knife Angel is currently continuing its the National Youth Anti-Violence Education Programme and is on display outside Blackburn Cathedral in Lancashire.