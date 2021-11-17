Nightly road closures extended for A5 outside Oswestry

Mile End roundabout

Closures have been in place on the A5, outside Oswestry, since September 13 as work takes place on the Mile End junction.

It was hoped that they would finish by December 1, but now they are expected to run to December 13.

Shropshire Council is creating a second roundabout at Mile End as part of plans for a major innovation park off the A5. It expects the project to be finished in spring next year.

A council spokesman said: "Work on a major scheme to redevelop the Mile End roundabout in Oswestry is progressing well – albeit some night closures are still in place to ensure the programme remains on track.

"Traffic began being diverted onto the newly built northern road alignment and roundabout earlier this month, and now the planned overnight work is taking place providing the southern tie-in.

"We appreciate it can be an inconvenience, but once the work is complete it will provide a much better experience for motorists and lead to a huge economic boost for the whole region.

"Similar to the work with the north tie-in, the road surface level will be built up each night by placing a layer of surfacing, and the road reopened each morning to traffic.