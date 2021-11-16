Duncan Kerr

The Members of North Shropshire Green Party voted for Duncan Kerr, as their parliamentary candidate after a hustings on Monday.

After being selected, Mr Kerr said he would draw only the UK average wage if he became MP, with the rest of his salary going to local charities.

“I am extremely grateful for the backing from the fantastic members of the local party and from the community as well," he said.

"The Green Party does politics differently. We show that we don’t have to rely on the old, failed parties and our approach has been winning respect and support. At the last Shropshire Council elections just six months ago, it was only the Green Party that won seats in North Shropshire; the Liberal Democrats lost the only seat they had and joined Labour in not having a single Shropshire Councillor in the North.

"Famously the Green Party also overturned a Conservative majority to win 12 of the 18 seats on Oswestry Town Council."

Councillor Kerr said the Green Party was not financed from big business and corporate donors.

"Instead we work hard on the ground, holding surgeries, resolving constituent’s problems and distributing newsletters," he continued.

"We’ve launched a crowdfunder to pay for this campaign and already seen a surge in membership. The Cop26 negotiations have shown us how much we all need greener policies for a more sustainable and healthier world. There has never been a better time to vote for the only party with genuine green policies and a long history of campaigning for a zero carbon society."

He said north Shropshire had been sadly neglected.

"We have seen the loss of essential health services, government resources going elsewhere and Shropshire Council pouring our money into Shrewsbury. We desperately need an MP who can hit the ground running and be a powerful and persuasive advocate for our market towns and rural communities. To be effective they will need a strong track record of lobbying and campaigning."

The candidate worked for 40 years as a Social Worker, Environmental Health Officer and Local Authority Chief Executive.

"I have the passion, knowledge and experience to work hardest for the people of North Shropshire and seize the economic opportunities that the transition to a zero carbon economy can deliver for all our communities."

Councillor Kerr said it was important to regain the trust of the voters.

"I am giving a firm promise that if elected I will draw only the UK average wage in remuneration and ask that the rest goes to local charities just as I did with my Mayoral allowance. I won’t be the first MP to do this, and I hope I won’t be the last. Both myself, and more importantly the public, look forward to hearing what the other candidates propose to do."