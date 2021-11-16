British Legion works throughout the year, Mayor says

Oswestry's Mayor ready to lay the wreaths at the War Memorial gates

Councillor Mark Jones was speaking after the successful Remembrance Sunday Parade.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Oswestry for the parade from the Bailey Head to the Memorial Gates at Cae Glas Park in the town centre.

The Parade was led by the Porthywaen Silver Band.

Councillor Jones, said “Remembrance unites people of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds and serves an opportunity for individuals, communities and the nation to honour those who serve and sacrifice to defend our way of life and who gave their today for our tomorrow.

" ​I would, in particular, like to thank the Royal British Legion, not just for its work today, but for the support it gives to serving and non-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week.