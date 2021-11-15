Pupil excluded over cannabis incident

Oswestry School

Oswestry School said one pupil has been permanently excluded from the school, following an incident earlier this month.

The private school would not elaborate but said the incident was dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

A spokeperson said: "We cannot comment on individual disciplinary cases but are confident that the incident has been dealt with thoroughly and appropriately.”

In a newsletter to parents the school added that a small group of pupils were disciplined with a serious sanction.