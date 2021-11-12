Spot the stickers and win a prize

Mr David Griggs

Entrants have to list all the locations where they have spotted a Rotary sticker on a sheet of paper together with their name and contact details and a £2 fee per entry.

Forms be handed in to Oswestry Rotary Club Christmas Sticker Competition, at John Davies Investment & Mortgage Services, 22 Willow St, Oswestry

Inspired by his Rotary Friendship Exchange to Australia and New Zealand just before the pandemic and lockdown struck in Spring 2020, Oswestry Rotary Club President David Griggs came up with the idea.

He said: "Our Rotary Club receives a lot of support from Oswestry businesses throughout the year but particularly around this time when they provide crucial sponsorship of our Christmas Tree of Light Appeal raising funds for local charities. This is one way that we can show that we are grateful for their assistance."

"In the event of a tie, we will draw from the entries with the most locations listed."