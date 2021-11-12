Spot the stickers and win a prize

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Christmas shoppers can win a £25 prize for spotting the most "We support the Rotary Club of Oswestry" stickers on display in shops and offices around town between now and the end of the year.

Mr David Griggs
Mr David Griggs

Entrants have to list all the locations where they have spotted a Rotary sticker on a sheet of paper together with their name and contact details and a £2 fee per entry.

Forms be handed in to Oswestry Rotary Club Christmas Sticker Competition, at John Davies Investment & Mortgage Services, 22 Willow St, Oswestry

Inspired by his Rotary Friendship Exchange to Australia and New Zealand just before the pandemic and lockdown struck in Spring 2020, Oswestry Rotary Club President David Griggs came up with the idea.

He said: "Our Rotary Club receives a lot of support from Oswestry businesses throughout the year but particularly around this time when they provide crucial sponsorship of our Christmas Tree of Light Appeal raising funds for local charities. This is one way that we can show that we are grateful for their assistance."

"In the event of a tie, we will draw from the entries with the most locations listed."

All proceeds from the competition will be donated to Oswestry RotaryClub's Christmas Tree of Light Appeal for local charities. If any shop wishes to display a sticker but has not yet been approached, contact rotarycluboswestry@gmail.com.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News