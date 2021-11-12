Resurfacing will see busy road closed

Carriage resurfacing works will take place on the A495 Whittington Road between Whittington's railway crossing and Drenywydd.

The busy road links Oswestry to Ellesmere and Whitchurch.

Kier Highways have been instructed by Shropshire Council to carry out the resurfacing works.

The work is during to start Monday (15) and should be finished on November 20.

The road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm.

"To maintain a safe environment, we need to fully close the road during the working dates and times mentioned above. A fully signed diversion route will be in place," a Keir spokesman said.