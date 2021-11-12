Resurfacing will see busy road closed

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A main route between two Shropshire towns will be shut during the daytime this week.

Resurfacing will see busy road closed

Carriage resurfacing works will take place on the A495 Whittington Road between Whittington's railway crossing and Drenywydd.

The busy road links Oswestry to Ellesmere and Whitchurch.

Kier Highways have been instructed by Shropshire Council to carry out the resurfacing works.

The work is during to start Monday (15) and should be finished on November 20.

The road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm.

"To maintain a safe environment, we need to fully close the road during the working dates and times mentioned above. A fully signed diversion route will be in place," a Keir spokesman said.

"All our planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. We'll maintain access to businesses and residential properties within the closure at all times."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Ellesmere
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News