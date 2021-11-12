Free walking football course

Walking football

The event, a collaboration with Game On Wales, takes place at Colliers Park in the town on November 19, and will help participants develop the key skills and knowledge to enable them to referee walking football safely and effectively.

It will be an interactive and practical session covering the laws of the game and how to manage play, with a mix of classroom theory and the chance to referee live games.

Sara Hilton, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science at Wrexham Glyndwr said: “We are delighted to be working with Game on Wales to host this event which is free of charge.

“Walking Football is a sport which can be enjoyed by everyone of all abilities and is growing in popularity year on year.

“With this increase in participation, more referees will be needed in the future and this course is a great opportunity for anyone interested in taking on that role in the game to further their development.”

She said as well as sports students, the workshop will particularly appeal to both qualified referees looking to utilize their skills in a different version of the sport, and Walking Football players potentially looking to gain another perspective.