Alfie offers to paint the town red and other colours

Alfie Bradley with the knife angel

Alfie, who recently appeared in a Sky Arts production creating a caterpillar that was on show in a Telford park, has been talking to the town's deputy mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

Now Councillor Moore has put a motion to Wednesday's town council meeting calling on the council to consider the suggestion.

He said: “I have been in discussions with local sculptor and artist Alfie Bradley who is offering to create a large mural for us in town.

"It would appear that the side of the market hall facing the car park is the best candidate that we have available, and I believe an ideal location for footfall and visual improvement.

"He would like to do something colourful that represents the town and has offered to do this for us for just the cost of the paints. This is a fantastic