Veterans group bowled over by success

Oswestry Cricket Club has launched a veterans group every Tuesday morning following a chat between two members, Steve Adams and Ben Morris.

Both ex-military, they decided to see if there would be any interest in a group and were bowled over when more than a dozen people turned up to the first, RV, drop-in at the ground on the Morda road.

After a couple of months, the RV, short for Rendevous, is holding a special drop-in on Sunday after Oswestry's Remembrance commemorations.

Mr Adams said: "We will be open from noon onwards on Sunday for anyone who wants to have a chat. It can be a difficult day for ex-forces people."

He said he was a big advocate of links between the cricket club and the community.

"At the RV group we offer tea and toast and somewhere just to meet others or, if needed, somewhere where veterans can get help and advice and be signposted to various agencies."

He said up to 20 people had been enjoying the RV each Tuesday between 10am and noon.

"There are people who have just moved into the area who have made like minded friends.

"We have had visits from representatives from the SSAFA charity, Shropshire Council's liasion for veteran, someone from Walking with the Wounded and also details about a possible home for veterans.

"We can signpost people with all kinds of problems. Equally RV is a place where people can simply enjoy each other's company, a social morning."

The RV members in turn have been involved in helping to sell poppies in the town centre, joining forces with the Royal British Legion.

"We have had a gazebo on Festival Square to sell poppies."