Town parade for Remembrance Sunday

Oswestry's Memorial Gates, before the plaques were replaced

As is the tradition in the town the commemorations will centre of the Memorial Gates at the entrance to Cae Glas Park in Church Street.

A parade from the Guildhall will be led by the PorthYWaen Silver Band to the gates for a service of remembrance.

The parade will then proceed back up to the Guildhall for a short dismissal ceremony.

Arren Roberts, town council clerk, said that the civic party would be led by the Mayor and the Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire and also include local organisations and community representatives. The service will be broadcast via Facebook live.