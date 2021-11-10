Town parade for Remembrance Sunday

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry Town Council, the Royal British Legion and representatives from St Oswald’s Parish Church have put in place the plans for this year's Remembrance Sunday Parade which will take place on Sunday .

Oswestry's Memorial Gates, before the plaques were replaced
Oswestry's Memorial Gates, before the plaques were replaced

As is the tradition in the town the commemorations will centre of the Memorial Gates at the entrance to Cae Glas Park in Church Street.

A parade from the Guildhall will be led by the PorthYWaen Silver Band to the gates for a service of remembrance.

The parade will then proceed back up to the Guildhall for a short dismissal ceremony.

Arren Roberts, town council clerk, said that the civic party would be led by the Mayor and the Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire and also include local organisations and community representatives. The service will be broadcast via Facebook live.

A service of remembrance will be held simultaneously at St Oswald's Parish Church.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News