Hospital's walk-in Covid vaccine clinic closes because of overwhelming demand

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic has closed at Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital.

The decision was made because of the overwhelming demand for booster appointments at the vaccination centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

People must now ensure that they have appointments for their booster jabs.

The walk-in clinics have been a huge success with people travelling long distances, including from across the Welsh border for their vaccination.

A spokesman said the walk-in vaccine clinic had now closed but appointment vaccinations are still going ahead.

"Please do not travel to the walk-in clinic as no further walk-in vaccines are available," they said.

