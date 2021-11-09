Poppy cascade is centrepiece in village church

The Poppy display in Whittington

The 2,000 plus knitted and crocheted poppies were created by the residents of Whittington under the Whittington Together group in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

They were made into a 30 foot cascade that hung from Whittington Castle as part of the village fete.

Now the cascade has been hung in St John the Baptist parish church.