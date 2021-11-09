Poppy cascade is centrepiece in village church

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A spectacular cascade of poppies has formed the centrepiece of a village's Remembrance commemoration.

The Poppy display in Whittington
The Poppy display in Whittington

The 2,000 plus knitted and crocheted poppies were created by the residents of Whittington under the Whittington Together group in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

They were made into a 30 foot cascade that hung from Whittington Castle as part of the village fete.

Now the cascade has been hung in St John the Baptist parish church.

Rector, Reverend Suzan Williams, said: "The cascade will be hanging in the church for a fortnight. Do pop in and have a look it’s beautiful. There’s a donations box at the back at the church for The Royal British Legion."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News