Knife Angel arrives in Blackburn

The Knife Angel in Blackburn

The Knife Angel, created at The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry has been sculpted out of over 100,000 seized knives, collected from all 43 British Police Force Constabularies and aims to raise awareness and education on anti-violence and anti-aggression.

Renamed the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression the sculpture also serves as a memorial to families and communities affected by violent crime.

A peace vigil, led by faith leaders, was held in Blackburn on November 4 to remember all lives affected by violent crime.

Chairman of the Ironwork Centre, Clive Knowles said: "The vigil kick-started Blackburn’s hosting period as they became the 15th location to host the Angel as it continues its National Youth Anti-Violence Educational Programme.

"Most schools across the county are already booked onto free educational activities and workshops being held throughout November, such as a violence conference and a pupils conference, as Blackburn will carry out 30 days of intensive programme to raise awareness and create reflection."

After Blackburn the next stop on the Angel’s tour will be Carlisle, Cumbria, where it will be throughout December.