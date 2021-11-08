Mayor ready to lace up running trainers again

Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events, left, and Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones

Councillor Jones took part in the Oswestry 10k race in October, raising funds for one of his mayoral charities, My Name5 Doddie Foundation which raises money to fund research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The challenging event was organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events, which is also responsible for the 5k Santa Run which will be held in the town centre on December 5.

Adrenaline Sporting Events has named the Shropshire based Lingen Davies cancer support group as the charity partner.

Councillor Jones said "Following my personal best performance at the Oswestry 10k I am looking forward to setting another one at this event, all be it in a Santa suit.