Climate solutions fair set out to inspire north Shropshire school's students

Climate Futures Fair at The Marches School in Oswestry to show students how they are tackling climate change. Students Chloe Downes 15, Seren Lingard 14 and Chloe Beddows 14.

The Climate Solutions Fair at Marches School, in Oswestry, on Wednesday was held to coincide with the United Nations’ COP 26 conference in Glasgow.

"It has been brilliant to see students so engaged!" the school posted on its Facebook page.

"They have been able to see models of a sustainable home, a flooded valley and an electric car. OsNosh have also been educating about leftover supermarket produce."

The climate-themed Futures Week also included focusing on the issue at assemblies, in the classroom, and at a mock climate change conference.

A spokesperson posted online: "Some excellent research and compelling speeches were presented.

"At the end students voted - nearly unanimously - that The Marches School should aim to become zero carbon by 2030 - the rest of the group thought we needed to reach it sooner!"