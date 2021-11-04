'An important voice' and 'honourable guy': Shropshire Tories react after Owen Paterson resigns

Owen Paterson MP

Mr Paterson resigned as North Shropshire MP this afternoon as he faced the prospect of being suspended over breaking paid lobbying rules.

The majority of Tory MPs voted for a disciplinary overhaul yesterday which would have granted Mr Paterson a temporary reprieve. But widespread outrage prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make a U-turn today, with whips preparing to reschudule a vote on Mr Paterson's possible suspension.

The North Shropshire MP of nearly 25 years called it quits this afternoon, describing the last two years as an "indescribable nightmare". His wife Rose took her own life last June, and Mr Paterson believes the investigation may have played a part.

Reacting to the news, Telford MP Mark Pritchard said: "Setting aside the details of the allegations levelled against Owen Paterson, I want to put on record my thanks for his near quarter of a century service to the people of North Shropshire. Owen was a hard-working MP who fought valiantly over many years for many good causes, and was an important and effective voice for Shropshire. But I respect his decision to resign."

Former Shropshire Council deputy leader Steve Charmley, who stepped down from his cabinet role recently having faced abuse online, described Mr Paterson as an "honourable guy", and said he had done a "huge amount of good" for the North Shropshire community. However he thinks it may be the right time to go.

"It's a bit of a surprise," he said. "He has worked tirelessly over his political career.

"With regard to the standards inquiry, none of us probably know the full details. In my dealings with him, he's always been honest and helpful.

"I think he has probably done the right thing. I know he believes this investigation was responsible for Rose's suicide. Hopefully he'll be able to move on and get on with his life. He's done an awful lot for UK politics."

Telford MP Lucy Allan voted in favour of the disciplinary overhaul. After the furore which followed but before Mr Paterson's resignation, she was asked by the Shropshire Star for her thoughts on the government's U-turn on MP conduct rules, and whether she agreed with the move or if Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have stuck with the vote made by MPs yesterday.

She was also asked whether she thought Mr Paterson should have been suspended or not, and why.

She replied with a statement saying: "All MPs want to see better standards in public life, both in parliament as well as in local government. There is a shared view across the House that the current system needs to be improved to ensure it is a fair process in which we can all have confidence. There is a full debate on this matter on Monday.