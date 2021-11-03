West Felton Women’s Institute celebrates centenary

Yvette Openshaw, West Felton WI President, right Glenys Wheeler, Shropshire Federation Chairman

At the special centenary meeting in October, West Felton Women's Institute was proud to display its official centenary certificates, from the National Federation and from Shropshire Federation.

Glenys Wheeler, Shropshire Chair, attended to congratulate members. She said that West Felton was particularly honoured by receiving a card from The Queen's representative in the county, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP.

At the celebratory toast, “100 years of West Felton WI”, there was, of course, a special centenary cake and photographs to record the occasion.

A spokesperson from the group said: "The first meeting was held in West Felton on October 18, 1921, opened by Mrs Gibbs, president; Miss Edwards, treasurer and Miss Hamlett, secretary – members didn’t seem to have first names in those days!

"Were these ladies present in 2021 there would have been much they were familiar with in the meeting, but so much more they could never have dreamed of. Not only did West Felton survive lockdown and all else the pandemic could throw at them, through ingenuity, goodwill, friendship and hard work they increased membership to maintain their place as one of the bigger institutes in North Shropshire.

"Meetings by Zoom, ‘Good News’ emails, WhatsApp chats, all played a part and those who are not online were totally included, by visits and copies of everything. When meetings resumed in the village hall, the important business of keeping members safe in a pandemic placed a huge burden on the committee but was undertaken cheerfully and facilitated by the fact that the village hall committee comprises many of the same people."

The centenary celebrations continued with a pop-up craft and produce stall in the Punch Bowl garden at which the whole community was invited to see the written and photographic history of the WI so carefully preserved down the years, and to receive a free slice of cake.