Man dies in Oswestry incident despite medics' attempts to save him

By David TooleyOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A spokesperson for the ambulance service has confirmed that a man has died in an incident in Oswestry.

Man dies in Oswestry incident despite medics' attempts to save him

Paramedics and air ambulance were called to Maesbury Road in the town at about 10am on Tuesday morning.

They arrived to find him in a condition described as "critical" and he received advanced life support on the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff on scene, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased on scene."

Two land ambulances, a paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance at Cosford were scrambled to the scene.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News