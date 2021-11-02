Man dies in Oswestry incident despite medics' attempts to save him

Paramedics and air ambulance were called to Maesbury Road in the town at about 10am on Tuesday morning.
They arrived to find him in a condition described as "critical" and he received advanced life support on the scene.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff on scene, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased on scene."
Two land ambulances, a paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance at Cosford were scrambled to the scene.