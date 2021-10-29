Stunning floral display takes title

Recently the town council organised a competition and company, Morris Cook, took the award for the Best Commercial Floral Display within the Town Centre Conservation Area for 2021.
The Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones presented the The Town Council Shield for 2021 to Jo Edwards from Morris Cook.
Councillor Jones said : "May I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who took part in the Town Council Floral Scheme and thank them for their contribution in making Oswestry a more pleasant and attractive town in which to live, work and visit."