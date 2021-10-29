Police working hard to stamp out county lines drugs problem

John Campion with members of Borderland Rotary Club

Mr Campion has several messages for members and and also gave an outline of the work of a PCC.

He said he had been elected Commissioner in 2016 having previously served in the cabinet of the Worcestershire County Council.

The commissioner said his priorities were the care and support of survivors and victims, a secure West Mercia and a focus on the rebuilding of a visible police presence on the streets. This, he said, would reassure and build back

any lost trust in the police.

“We police by consent in this country, so the force must be trusted – and be seen - but we don’t leave any marks. A painter and decorator paints a wall so you can see where he’s been but with the police, when they leave a location, there is no sign of their recent presence so there may be more police about than we think.”

He also discussed online crime and the scourge of the “county-lines” drug problem. He said that a lot of effort and manpower was being used to stamp it out.