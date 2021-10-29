Community bonfire will raise funds for charities

Oswestry bonfire display

Always a popular event the bonfire and fireworks display will be organised by Oswestry Town Council and the Borderland Rotary club.

They are promising a spectacular evening, with the gates opening at 6pm and the firework display at 7pm. Entrance is £5 for adults and £1 for children.

The display is now into its second decade and has raised over £90,000 for local good causes.

Town Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones said “I hope that as many people as possible will come to Brogyntyn Park and enjoy this community event.

"The atmosphere is always most enjoyable and by bringing the community together, then we help fundraise for our local good causes.

"We are most grateful to the Oswestry Borderland Rotary for helping to continue this fantastic event for the town which means such a lot to so many people.”

The annual event was originally set up by a group of retained and retired firefighters in conjunction with the town council. Under the Treble Niners banner they wanted to provide a community firework display to provide an alternative to bonfires in back gardens.