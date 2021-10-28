Bus drivers in north Wales vote to strike

A passenger aboard a bus in Cardiff as face coverings become mandatory on public transport in Wales to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 27, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

The 95 per cent vote in favour of strike action follows a 1.77 per cent pay rise office.

Drivers at the Wrexham depot are among those who voted to strike, continuously, from November 14 until December 19.

However the strike is not expected to hit the Oswestry to Wrexham bus service as it is operated by Arriva Midlands North.

The service links the two towns as well as the Chirk and villages including Gobowen and Weston Rhyn.

Arriva Cymru says it believes the pay offer is fair and highly competitive.

Unites regional officer, Jo Goodchild said: "Obviously, this is a huge mandate for industrial action - one of the biggest I have ever experienced. There is a window of opportunity for the management to sit down with Unite for a constructive dialogue over pay before strike action starts on 14 November – and we urge Arriva Cymru to rise to this challenge.

“The alternative is that a large part of the public transport network grinding to a halt in the run-up to Christmas.”

An Arriva UK Bus spokesperson said: "It is very regrettable to hear that Unite members in Arriva’s depots across North Wales and Chester have voted in favour of striking over rates of pay.

While we understand concerns about recent increases to the cost of living, we believe the offer we put forward is fair and highly competitive.

"Arriva is very committed to continued dialogue and has already been involved in extensive discussions with our trade union partners. We had very much hoped to reach an agreement.