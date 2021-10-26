Improvements on industrial estates welcomed by businesses

A member of Valley Security with Adele Nightingale from the Business Improvement District

Oswestry BID's commitment to press for improvements called for by firms on the business parks has led to two major initiatives.

New traffic regulations had been put in place on the Mile Oak estate on the edge of the town with companies saying the changes have enhanced safety, access and provided a better environment for staff, customers and the public.

One business, Barnes & Mullins, said new no parking regulations on the road had made a positive impact.

"Having double yellow lines has eased the congestion outside our building and made getting in and out of our car park so much safer for our staff and large delivery vehicles," finace director Sarah Lewis said.

‘We had been asking the council to place restrictions on parking here since the recycling centre was first moved to Mile Oak Industrial Estate, so we are very grateful to Adele and all at BID for highlighting the need."

"It’s all part of a bigger plan to better promote the Industrial Estates and Business Parks in parallel with enhancing the general trading environment,’ said BID Manager, Adele Nightingale.

Oswestry Bid has also been involved in a project to put security on the industrial estates.

Regular nightly security patrols on the industrial estates have been well-received by businesses.

The nightly patrols by Valley Security have provided businesses with regular security reports and detailed recommendations for enhancing security measures.

And they have proved so popular that they have recently been extended to help businesses on the Whittington Road area of the town.

Gary Tait, General Manager at Evastore praised the attention to detail of the patrols.

"The Security patrol service provided by the BID has proved to be not only very professional, but also very thorough and diligent."

The nightly patrols are part of a package of measures designed to improve crime prevention in the area.

The service is complemented by the additional surveillance cover provided by an extension of the CCTV network into the industrial estates. which has filled in blind spots and BID says, provides the police with vital evidence when required.