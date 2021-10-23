An arts Council touring exhibition titled 'My Giant Colouring Book' by two brothers Jake and Dinos Chapman is being held at the Qube Gallery in Oswestry until August 9. Taking a look at one of the etchings which deviate widly from the dot-to-dot formation is Laurel Roberts, chief executive of the Qube Gallery.

The Qube in Oswestry, has appealed to Oswestry Town Council for a grant for the More than Meal on Wheels service.

The service was started during the first lockdown in 2020 when Qube staff who were supporting our members in the community realised that some people who would usually access day centre services, were not getting the hot and nutritious meals at home they would normally have at the centre.

"This meant that some people who were vulnerable, elderly and often in poor health, were surviving on cold food," Laurel Roberts from Qube said.

Qube established a partnership with community kitchen Osnosh and together developed the More than Meals on Wheels hot food delivery service.

Funded through the National Lottery Community Fund, Qube commissions Osnosh to provide a nutritious and hot meal for 40 vulnerable members of the community every week. Qube Dial a Ride volunteers then deliver the meals, along with a bag of groceries donated as part of the surplus food donations Osnosh collects.

"This has been a very popular and much needed service, especially through the difficult winter months, when many older people become frailer and more isolated. These meals help to prevent people’s health deteriorate further and the delivery from a friendly volunteer lifts their isolation and allows us to monitor those we know to be more vulnerable over time, ensuring they get support when they need it."

She said that unfortunately the lottery funding for More Than Meals on Wheels had now ended.

"We are holding a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to keep it going for as long as possible, but this takes time to build.

I know that the OTC grants have now been allocated, but I would like to ask the Town Councillors to give special consideration to this important and very much needed service. The service costs around £9,000 to run for 6 months. This includes the ingredients (which have to be brought for our members), cooking and delivery each week as well as containers and other sundries essential for the service.

As you know there has not been a meals on wheels service in Oswestry for some years, even though the need has been there. Now we do have a good service it would be a shame to see it end, especially going into what looks to be a difficult winter for all but particularly older and vulnerable people.