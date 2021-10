Police activity in Oswestry. Photo: Julian Bound

Shoppers were stopped in their tracks as police vehicles arrived in the pedestrianised part of the town at about 11am.

Onlookers said that two men were arrested. Police officers included armed individuals.

The drama centred on The Cross in the heart of the shopping area of the town, where there are several shops and two High Street banks.

West Mercia Police have not yet commented on the police activity.