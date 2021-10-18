Volunteer needed to join Future Oswestry group

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

The partnership between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District aims to make Oswestry a town where businesses can thrive, where families want to live and a place where tourists want to visit and enjoy.

It has secured Historic England High Street Heritage Action Zone funding to support buildings in the town, bring vitality back to heritage buildings and as well an exciting programme of work looking at alley ways and some long standing difficult buildings - alongside a cultural consortium programme of activities being developed supported by Historic England.

It is also looking at a masterplan for the town's future.

The group is looking for a volunteer to be a community representative at its meetings that are sometimes in person and sometimes on line.

"We would welcome an enthusiastic, committed and people-orientated individual who can work with the Future Oswestry partnership and the community it represents, to shape the future involvement and collaboration for the enhancement of the town," a spokesperson said.

"You will be expected to represent the whole community and not any one specialist interest group. You will be expected to enter into this with positive intent to help shape the future of Oswestry for the people and businesses of the town."