Volunteer community representative sought for Future Oswestry group

Future Oswestry is a partnership between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and the Oswestry BID. The purpose of the group is to work collectively to make Oswestry a town where businesses can thrive, where families want to live and a place where tourists want to visit and enjoy.

As a partnership it is in the early days of formation, however it has already secured Historic England High Street Heritage Action Zone funding to support buildings in the town, bring vitality back to heritage buildings and as well a programme of work looking at alleyways and some long standing difficult buildings.

This work is being done alongside a cultural consortium programme of activities being developed supported by Historic England.

The group say they are also in the process of coming up with a masterplan for the town, to bring together ideas and opportunities to enhance the future of Oswestry and look at actions plans to bring forward the ideas in more detail.

The group says it would welcome an enthusiastic, committed and people-orientated individual who can work with the Future Oswestry partnership and the community it represents, to shape the future involvement and collaboration for the enhancement of the town.

This is a voluntary position and you will be expected to attend meetings in both person and via zoom.

The right person will be expected to represent the whole community and not any one specialist interest group, and will be expected to tackle the job with 'positive intent' to help shape the future of Oswestry for the people and businesses of the town.

If you would like to discuss the role informally, you can contact either Hayley Owen at Shropshire Council on 01743 257883, Arren Robert, the Town Clerk on 01691 680222, or Adele Nightingale at Oswestry BID on 07809 415533.

Applicants should apply in writing in no more than two sides of A4, detailing why they would be suitable for this role, how they would go about the role and include some information about the organisations they are involved in.

The job description is available here to provide further information on the role.